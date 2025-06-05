Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $95.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

