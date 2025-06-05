Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 208,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 697,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 50,119 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

