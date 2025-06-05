MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 207.20% from the stock’s current price.

MSAI stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. MultiSensor AI has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. MultiSensor AI had a negative return on equity of 668.81% and a negative net margin of 464.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MultiSensor AI will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSAI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

