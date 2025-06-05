NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.8 days.
NCC Group Price Performance
Shares of NCCGF stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.
About NCC Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.