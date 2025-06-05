Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. 419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Nexxen International Stock Up 5.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

