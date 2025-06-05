Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Up 26.5% – What’s Next?

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.
About Nihon M&A Center
Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
