Northland Securities Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Groupon Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.83. Groupon has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $42,847,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Groupon by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Groupon by 351.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,447 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,935,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

