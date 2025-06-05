Northland Securities Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Groupon
Groupon Stock Up 0.3%
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $42,847,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Groupon by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 581,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Groupon by 351.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,447 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,935,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Groupon
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Intuit’s AI Boom: Stock Soaring, But Should Investors Hit Pause?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top Dividend Plays With Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Robinhood Stock Keeps Giving Investors Reasons To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.