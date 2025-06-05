Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWEFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northwestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Northwestern Energy Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. Northwestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Northwestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

