Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northwestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
