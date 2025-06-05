Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to Hold at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Northwestern Energy Group (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northwestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. Northwestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.37.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

