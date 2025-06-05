Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$83.37 and last traded at C$82.64, with a volume of 277846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.01.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Specifically, Senior Officer Christopher Reynolds acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$79.97 per share, with a total value of C$68,617.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 137.48%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.