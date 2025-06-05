Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 171,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

