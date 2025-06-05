Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $38,471.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

