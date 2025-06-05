Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,274 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Gencor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

