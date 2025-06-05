Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 97,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

