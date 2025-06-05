Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.