Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.1%

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

TSE OR opened at C$36.78 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$37.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total transaction of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.