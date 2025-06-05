Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
OR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total transaction of C$163,687.68. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.92, for a total transaction of C$859,219.83. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
