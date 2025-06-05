Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Head-To-Head Review

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -10.48% 18.58% 9.76% BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 4,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $3.46 million 47.04 $17.24 million $0.01 228.00 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III $11.53 million 61.61 N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. was formed in April 13, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

