Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.63. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.