Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,326,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 2,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

