Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.4%

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

In related news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $2,154,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,184,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,599,443.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $46,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,146. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,149,000. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,022,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.