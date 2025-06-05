Pegasystems’ (PEGA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.4%

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

PEGA stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $3,039,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,121,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,230,540. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $194,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,106.24. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 139.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 50.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.