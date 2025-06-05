PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,566,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 10,819,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.

PetroTal Price Performance

PTALF stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

