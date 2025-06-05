PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,566,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 10,819,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.5 days.
PetroTal Price Performance
PTALF stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
PetroTal Company Profile
