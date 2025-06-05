PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 75,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 183,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize specialty pharmaceuticals exhibiting the adoption and permitting novel delivery methods to enhance patient outcomes. The company's product pipeline includes KETARX, a hydrochloride injection for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, complex regional pain and Rett syndrome, and anesthesia and procedural sedation, as well as Ischemia reperfusion injury.
