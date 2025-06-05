PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 75,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 183,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

PharmaTher Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

PharmaTher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize specialty pharmaceuticals exhibiting the adoption and permitting novel delivery methods to enhance patient outcomes. The company's product pipeline includes KETARX, a hydrochloride injection for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, complex regional pain and Rett syndrome, and anesthesia and procedural sedation, as well as Ischemia reperfusion injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaTher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaTher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.