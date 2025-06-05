Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $89.57 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $74.45 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

