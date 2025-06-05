Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

View Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 38,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,322,684.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,493.33. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 50,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,717,179.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,304,428.14. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,485 shares of company stock worth $34,694,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,654 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,381,000 after purchasing an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.