Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,664,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $254.19 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $201.97 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Piper Sandler Companies

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.