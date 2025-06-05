Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 4,557,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,269,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTV. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. D Boral Capital lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

