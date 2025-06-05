Promising Automotive Stocks To Consider – June 2nd

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of motor vehicles, as well as the production of related components and services. By holding these shares, investors gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, regulatory shifts and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,168,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,915,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.29. The stock had a trading volume of 91,937,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,075,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,049.81. The stock had a trading volume of 917,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $983.85 and its 200 day moving average is $975.99. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

