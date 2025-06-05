Promising Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Tilray, Indivior, Canopy Growth, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or ancillary services related to cannabis and hemp products. These companies may focus on medical or recreational marijuana, CBD products, or supporting industries such as equipment manufacturing, testing labs, and retail operations. Investors buy and sell cannabis stocks to gain exposure to the growing legal cannabis market and its potential for revenue and profit growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 42,690,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,489,609. The company has a market cap of $410.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.95. Tilray has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 654,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 0.98. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,977. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 61,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.69.

