Promising Esports Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, NIP Group, and GameSquare are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from competitive video gaming, including tournament organizers, professional teams, streaming platforms, game developers and hardware manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth and monetization of the rapidly expanding esports industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.96. 45,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,034. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 146,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $190.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 309,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.32.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 209,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. NIP Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 110,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,973. GameSquare has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

