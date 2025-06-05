Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Allegion, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Wayfair are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail tools, building materials, fixtures and related services for residential renovation, maintenance and construction. These firms range from large home‐center chains and hardware stores to specialty suppliers of cabinets, flooring and appliances. Investors track home improvement stocks to gauge consumer spending trends, housing market strength and do-it-yourself activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. 8,961,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,709,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58. Walmart has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $797.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded up $5.12 on Tuesday, hitting $373.08. 1,828,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,233. The company has a market capitalization of $371.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.04 and its 200 day moving average is $385.45. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $323.93 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,281. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Allegion (ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.93. 994,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,323. Allegion has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 2,297,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE W traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. 1,854,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,305. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Featured Stories