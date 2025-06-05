Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Blueprint Medicines, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, Applied Digital, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion (though exact thresholds can vary by market). They tend to offer a balance between the growth potential of small-cap stocks and the relative stability of large-cap stocks. As a result, investors often include mid caps in diversified portfolios to capture upside while managing volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,087,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -118.21 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BPMC

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 120,898,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,084,448. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 27,981,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,477,475. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 134,741,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,465,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,509,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,238,758. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Recommended Stories