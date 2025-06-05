Promising Outdoor Stocks To Research – June 3rd

Get alerts:

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, and Best Buy are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the design, manufacture or retail of equipment, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—things like camping, hiking, fishing and adventure sports. Investors follow these equities to gain exposure to consumer spending trends and growth potential in the outdoor and adventure-lifestyle markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. 7,792,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $796.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. 3,336,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,743. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.11. 886,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,449. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $242.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,151. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,193. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,237. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,012. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Featured Stories