Promising Water Stocks Worth Watching – June 3rd

Coca-Cola, Ferguson, Home Depot, PepsiCo, and NuScale Power are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that manage, treat and deliver freshwater and wastewater services. These firms include water utilities, pipeline and pump manufacturers, treatment‐equipment providers and infrastructure operators. Because freshwater is essential and increasingly scarce, water stocks are often viewed as defensive or impact investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.18. 10,811,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,565,303. The company has a market cap of $306.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Ferguson (FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $27.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.23. 3,693,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,450. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,417. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,851,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,545,580. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

