ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,451 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMPX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

