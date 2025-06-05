ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,600 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chegg by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.