ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

