Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.25% from the company’s current price.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PTGX opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,477.33. The trade was a 28.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,173 shares of company stock worth $3,461,180. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 110,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.