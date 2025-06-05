Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Provident Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.25. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

