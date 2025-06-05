Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Berry were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Stock Down 3.7%
NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Berry Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.
Berry Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
