Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,028 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $14,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 385,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 60,410 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $393.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley purchased 61,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $434,462.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,234.72. This trade represents a 11.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary T. Fazio acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 80,220 shares of company stock worth $576,206. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

