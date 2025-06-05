Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 20,744 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 194.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 195,465 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.31). Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

