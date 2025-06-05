Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 18,718 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Grail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,304. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,948 shares of company stock worth $6,583,130 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Grail stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Grail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

