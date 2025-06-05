Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $439,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.35%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

