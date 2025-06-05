Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $530,000 Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 18,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $403,346.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,346.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,212.58. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,766 shares of company stock worth $572,402. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of REYN stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.