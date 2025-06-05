Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 136.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Rocket Companies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,273.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

View Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.