Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $350,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $7,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after buying an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $4,114,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 5.3%

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

