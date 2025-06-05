Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $587,000 Investment in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Redwire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Redwire Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of RDW stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.53. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

