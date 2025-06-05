Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,179 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $46,172,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 69,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,439.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $115,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,333.94. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $208,449.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,046 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,290.94. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,239. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

