Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after buying an additional 784,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE PAAS opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.