Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,173 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,046,000 after acquiring an additional 433,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,646,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE KSS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $903.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

